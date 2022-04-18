First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL opened at $38.45 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

