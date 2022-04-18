Financial Survey: Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) vs. PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) and Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PowerFleet and Maris-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerFleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

PowerFleet presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 192.40%. Given PowerFleet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than Maris-Tech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PowerFleet and Maris-Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerFleet $126.21 million 0.81 -$13.29 million ($0.53) -5.38 Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maris-Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerFleet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of PowerFleet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PowerFleet and Maris-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerFleet -10.53% -13.41% -5.76% Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PowerFleet beats Maris-Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Maris-Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual-channel low power encoder systems, multi-channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in unmanned vehicle and drone, space, homeland security, defense, and commercial industrial markets and applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

