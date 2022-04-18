Financial Comparison: GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and GTT Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $6.06 billion 2.66 $640.83 million N/A N/A GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Koninklijke KPN and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 2 6 1 2.89 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus target price of $3.40, suggesting a potential downside of 11.46%. Given Koninklijke KPN’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Koninklijke KPN is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats GTT Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN (Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. It also provides IT services, includes cloud and workspace, and cybersecurity; and interconnect traffic, visitor roaming, digital products, and NL-ix, an interconnect exchange, as well as sells handsets and peripheral equipment, and software licenses. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About GTT Communications (Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.