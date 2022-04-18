Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $404.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) to post $404.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $406.00 million and the lowest is $403.52 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Finance Of America Companies.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.62 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Shares of FOA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14. Finance Of America Companies has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,476,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,340 shares during the period.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

