Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.75. 2,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,822. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.17.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RACE. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.09.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.