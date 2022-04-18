Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Fastenal by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Fastenal by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.