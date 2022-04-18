Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FANUY. Bank of America cut Fanuc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fanuc from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of FANUY opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. Fanuc has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.61.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

