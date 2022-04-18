FairGame Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. FairGame has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $653,663.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FairGame has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001613 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047759 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00209291 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.