Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $561.84

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $561.84 and last traded at $560.00, with a volume of 5203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $554.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRFHF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $504.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $33.64 EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

