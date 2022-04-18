F3Logic LLC Sells 273 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after buying an additional 635,641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 485,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,750,000 after purchasing an additional 409,742 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $$107.81 during trading on Monday. 27,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,222. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.04. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.72 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

