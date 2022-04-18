F3Logic LLC Sells 2,699 Shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 by 135.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UMDD traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.65. 410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $38.86.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

