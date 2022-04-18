F3Logic LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

