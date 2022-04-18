F3Logic LLC Has $200,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $537.00.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $340.14. The company had a trading volume of 64,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,923. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

