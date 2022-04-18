Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Up 40.4% in March

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 373,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

EXFY traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,294. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33. Expensify has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Equities analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

