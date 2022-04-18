Exeedme (XED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.28 Million

Exeedme (XED) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and $379,422.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.16 or 0.07402047 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,649.51 or 1.00291035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041699 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

