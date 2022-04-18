Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.63). Exagen reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the third quarter worth about $1,700,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Exagen by 90.7% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 658,553 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 130.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 221,095 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter worth $2,487,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Exagen by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XGN traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,160. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $99.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.73.

About Exagen (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.