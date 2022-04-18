Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.65 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.40.

CAHPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Evolution Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut Evolution Mining to a sell rating and set a $4.23 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolution Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Shares of CAHPF opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

