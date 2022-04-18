Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,703 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,803,000 after buying an additional 579,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after buying an additional 548,389 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $895,464. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

