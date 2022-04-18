EvenCoin (EVN) Hits One Day Volume of $162,558.00

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $23,687.97 and approximately $162,558.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.21 or 0.00273312 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005173 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000701 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $757.10 or 0.01930183 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

