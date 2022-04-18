EUNO Achieves Market Cap of $2.68 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 17th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $25.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EUNO has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00362919 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,512,494,258 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

