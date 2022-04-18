Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.680-$2.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.590-$0.650 EPS.

ELS traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 846,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,602. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 114.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 94,206 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

