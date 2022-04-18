Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $46.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.39 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $513.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

EQBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $94,251. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 29,288.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 31,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 83.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Bancshares by 105.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

