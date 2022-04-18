Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EQH stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,972. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,472. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.