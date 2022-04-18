Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,898 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $54,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,964,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lowered their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.22.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $732.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $716.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $760.63. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

