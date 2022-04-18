Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 891,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,945,000 after buying an additional 388,199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 8,193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 333,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,310,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX opened at $216.38 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.96 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.61.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

