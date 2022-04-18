EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.38

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.38 and last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 50308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

