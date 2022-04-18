Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 35.5% in March

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ENZN stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,933. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
