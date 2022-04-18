Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Short Interest Update

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,700 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 742,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

EBF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 77,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,577. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. Ennis has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Ennis alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,183,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ennis by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,294,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after acquiring an additional 183,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the first quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the third quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ennis by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 98,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Ennis (Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.