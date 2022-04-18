Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Earns Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

TSE EFR opened at C$13.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,040.77. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of C$5.55 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.42.

Energy Fuels ( TSE:EFR Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$2.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post 1.0716475 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.58, for a total transaction of C$67,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,618,468.57.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

