Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFOI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of EFOI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,415. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $8.17.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 79.94% and a negative return on equity of 161.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFOI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Focus by 207.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

