Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 46,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 91,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

