Empty Set Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $3.01 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $33,506.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.93 or 0.07379087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,922.77 or 1.00000288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

