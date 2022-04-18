Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after buying an additional 221,247 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,651,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $172.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.33 and its 200 day moving average is $194.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

