Empirical Finance LLC Sells 9,067 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNX opened at $46.05 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.