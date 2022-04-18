Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Corteva stock opened at $61.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

