Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $179.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

