Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 491 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,465,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,157,000 after purchasing an additional 254,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,302,000 after purchasing an additional 116,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $84.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

