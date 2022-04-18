Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,318.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,387.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,468.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,225.56 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

