Empirical Finance LLC Invests $290,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after buying an additional 347,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after buying an additional 310,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $371,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

LKQ Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.