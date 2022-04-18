Empirical Finance LLC Invests $290,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after buying an additional 347,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after buying an additional 310,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $371,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
