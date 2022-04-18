Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYF opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

