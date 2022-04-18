Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 73,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 114,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in AMETEK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $127.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

