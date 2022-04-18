Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $103.08 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

