Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $71.55 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

