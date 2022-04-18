Empirical Finance LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

