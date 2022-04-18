Empirical Finance LLC Has $344,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTB opened at $159.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.81. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

