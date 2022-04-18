Empirical Finance LLC Buys 866 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,391,000 after purchasing an additional 123,069 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $160.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.31. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

