Empirical Finance LLC Buys 227 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $399.62 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.78 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

