Empirical Finance LLC Buys 192 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in United Rentals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,101 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 949,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $331.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.73.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.54.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

