Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,718 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

NYSE:PRU opened at $117.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average is $111.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

