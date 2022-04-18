Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 793 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Hess by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Hess by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

NYSE:HES opened at $114.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $17,370,874.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.